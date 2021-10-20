A Favorite Sioux Falls Restaurant Is Limiting Its Hours

Running a small business is tough for anyone especially when you're facing never-ending challenges like those incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners are executing tough decisions they never thought they would need to make. One Sioux Falls local restaurant is confronted with one of these business decisions which includes limiting its hours of operation.

The Cookie Jar Eatery on Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls has unfortunately determined that they need to pause its lunch services until further notice. The local restaurant made this shocking announcement on its Facebook page.

Due to high grocery bills and an intense labor shortage, after thoughtful consideration, the Cookie Jar Eatery reconciled that this was the only logical course of action. In addition to these circumstances, the Cookie Jar Eatery believes the holiday season could be extremely busy thus creating a situation it could not accommodate.

Despite this disheartening news, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel for the Cookie Jar Eatery. According to the post on Facebook, they have a new partnership brewing with another beloved local Sioux Falls establishment.

We are beyond excited to add Young & Richard's fudge to our offerings and will continue to make cookies, cakes, pies, bread, lefse and our popular food items on our family style menu like soup by the gallon or take-n-bake cinnamon rolls.

Two great Sioux Falls businesses coming together is always a beautiful thing! The Cookie Jar Eatery is even hiring new people to join the team! Anyone interested can click here for the application or visit the Cookie Jar Eatery located in the Shriver Square.

Let's try to support as many local businesses as we can this holiday season like the Cookie Jar Eatery!

