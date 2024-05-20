South Dakota Memorial Day Weekend Running & Biking Events
South Dakota is strong for running events this season and as we look at the next couple of weeks as a warm-up, the summer of 2024 has a full slate of road races, 5 and 10 K's, marathons, and triathlons.
Starting with Memorial Day weekend, here are the races you will participate in:
Saturday, May 25 - Black Hills Youth Triathlon
Saturday, May 25 - Sioux Falls Memorial Day 5K/10K and 15K
Monday, May 27 - Rapid City Memorial Day 5K/10K and 15K
