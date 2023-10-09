South Dakota Has Your Last Running Events This Season

Don't let 2023 finish out with you not crossing the finish line! There is still time to enter the last remaining races of the season, including this weekend.

And, if your friends or family have made an impression on you, link up with next year's Sioux Falls Marathon here.

Scan the list and start planning the rest of the year. The dates and starting locations are below.

October 14

Newton Hills Trail Races - Newton Hills State Park, Canton

October 21

Mankato Marathon - Mankato, Minnesota

October 28

Glacier Hills - Newton Hills State Park, Canton

November 24

Jingle Bell Run - Sioux Falls, Fawick Park

