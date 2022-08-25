Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend

Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction.

The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures.

Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Marathon and Sioux Falls Sports Authority on what to expect concerning those roads that will be closed during the race.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Marathon returns to the streets and bike trail this Sunday, August 28 with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. For the safety of those participating, organizers have announced the following road closures.

The following streets will be closed temporarily on Sunday, August 28:

N. Western Ave (Russell St to Burnside St) 6:00 am-1 pm

Legion Drive (Western Ave to Hawthorne Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

Hawthorne Ave (Burnside St to West Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

West Ave. Service Road (Hawthorne Ave to Madison St) 6:00 am-10:15 am

Madison St (Lyndale Ave to Menlo Ave) 6:00 am-11:15 am

N. Lake Ave (Along Terrace Park) 6:00 am-11:15 am

Menlo Ave (Brookings St to 4 th St) 6:00 am-11:00 am

St) 6:00 am-11:00 am 4 th St (Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

St (Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am Duluth Ave (4 th St to 9 th St) 6:00 am-10:00 am

St to 9 St) 6:00 am-10:00 am 9 th St (Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6:00 am-10:00 am

St (Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6:00 am-10:00 am Dakota Ave (9 th St to 5 th St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St to 5 St) 6:00 am-9:00 am Main St (9 th St to 5 th St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St to 5 St) 6:00 am-9:00 am 8 th St (Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St (Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6:00 am-9:00 am 6 th St (Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St (Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6:00 am-9:00 am Phillips Ave (9 th St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 am-9:00 am

St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 am-9:00 am Phillips Ave (11 th St to 13 th St) 7:30 am-10:00 am

St to 13 St) 7:30 am-10:00 am 13 th St (Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 am-10:00 am

St (Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 am-10:00 am Dakota Ave (13th St to 9th St) 7:30 am-10:00 am

Additionally, the following streets will be utilized, but not entirely closed. Drivers should proceed with caution and adhere to volunteer directions on these streets:

Harlem Ave (Elmwood Park to McClellan St)

McClellan St (Harlem Ave to Hudson Ave)

Hudson Ave (McClellan St to Brookings St)

Brookings St (Hudson Ave to Western Ave)

N. Walts Ave (Brookings St to Bailey St)

Bailey St. (Walts Ave to Covell Ave)

Covell Ave (Bailey St to Madison St)

In coordination with the Sioux Falls Police Department and the City of Sioux Falls, each street listed above will open once the last runner clears.

The start times for each race are as follows:

Full Marathon – 6:30 am

Half Marathon – 7 am

10K – 7:10 am

5K – 10:15 am

The Sioux Falls Marathon is powered by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and Sanford Health. For additional information, including street maps of all four races, visit www.siouxfallsmarathon.com