There are a few changes on the docket for this year's Sioux Falls Marathon, but the spirit of the successful event remains the same.

The Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5k will all be pushed a little bit later into the calendar this year, as all three are set to take place on Sunday, September 21st.

Last year, hot temperatures and humid conditions combined to force the cancellation of the marathon.

This year, the three-race event makes its triumphant return to the Sioux Empire in mid-September, and before you register, utilize a promo code to save BIG!

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority puts on the races every year, and you can find more about the options, races, and volunteer opportunities at SiouxFallsMarathon.com!

Enter promo code 'TEAMBERT15' at checkout to save 15% on your registration for a race this year! That's TEAMBERT15.

Sioux Falls Sports Authority Project Director Jerry Palleschi joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Wednesday morning to discuss the race and more. You can listen to the whole interview here.

Recent changes to rules regarding Boston Marathon qualifying times have sparked some questions of whether or not the Sioux Falls-based race would be affected. Here's what Palleschi had to say regarding the announcement:

“The Sioux Falls Marathon course is considered fast and mostly flat, with a few rolling hills. The full marathon starts and finishes at the same elevation, but the difference between the highest and lowest points on the course is just 189 feet. Runners of the Sioux Falls Marathon can chase a Boston qualifying time without worrying about time penalties under the new elevation standards.”

You can rest assured knowing that your Sioux Falls Marathon time will not need to be adjusted due to elevation changes.

The Sioux Falls Marathon is back! Be sure to register as soon as possible and keep an eye out for details about your race this September!

