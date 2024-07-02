Score 10% Off the Sioux Falls Marathon with This Promo Code!

Score 10% Off the Sioux Falls Marathon with This Promo Code!

Sioux Falls Sports Authority

The Sioux Falls Marathon is rapidly approaching, and runners will be putting their best foot forward on Sunday, August 25th.

The Marathon has been going strong here in the 605 for over a decade:

Organized by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the Sioux Falls Marathon began in 2012 and has grown in popularity. Each year the race route features downtown Sioux Falls, iconic Falls Park, and travels one of the best bike trail systems in the country.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

It's not just a marathon though, as the Sioux Falls Sports Authority also offers a half marathon and a family friendly 5k race.

For those looking to participate for the first time or hit the pavement again as part of the late August event, visit the official site here.

Appearing on Tuesday on Overtime with Bert Remien, Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director Thomas Lee shared that there will once again be an Overtime-themed promo code for the race.

Enter 'BERT24' at checkout of your race registration to score 10% off of your entry this year. Again, that's BERT24.

Don't forget to get some training in ahead of the Sioux Falls Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5k races held here in Sioux Falls on August 25th!

Source: SiouxFallsMarathon.com

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

The 10 Most Redneck Towns in South Dakota

Are you a 'Redneck?' I guess to some people, all of us in South Dakota are rednecks.

If we use the Jeff Foxworthy Scale of Redneckeness, I have, in fact, been too drunk to fish. So by definition, I am a redneck. And so are many people I know.

Not that being from the country is a bad thing, and it can be fun to poke fun at ourselves.

With that in mind, we found that the folks at RoadSnacks put together a list that claims 'These Are The 10 Most Redneck Cities In South Dakota.'
What is a Redneck?

The dictionary says that a redneck is someone "...who lives in a small town or in the country, especially in the southern U.S., who typically has a working-class job, and who is seen by others as being uneducated and having opinions and attitudes that are offensive."

Well, a few things. First, South Dakota isn't THAT kind of 'south.' We're to the south of North Dakota, but to the north of 'The South.'

Plus that definition sounds awful mean and serious. I thought we were having fun here.

RoadSnacks leaned into the funny, Jeff Foxworthy-based version of a redneck. Then they rounded up select data on places in SD to determine their rankings. RoadSnacks Redneck Criteria:

  • Small towns
  • Least amount of high school graduates
  • Number of bars per city
  • Number of mobile home parks per capita
  • Number of tobacco stores per city
  • Number of places to get fishing gear
  • Number of guns and ammo stores per city
  • Walmarts, Bass Pro Shops, and dollar stores nearby

Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns

Filed Under: 5K, 605, bert, Bert Remien, fun run, half marathon, Marathon, promo, promo code, road race, SD, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Marathon, Sioux Falls Sports Authority, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls