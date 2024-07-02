Score 10% Off the Sioux Falls Marathon with This Promo Code!

The Sioux Falls Marathon is rapidly approaching, and runners will be putting their best foot forward on Sunday, August 25th.

The Marathon has been going strong here in the 605 for over a decade:

Organized by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the Sioux Falls Marathon began in 2012 and has grown in popularity. Each year the race route features downtown Sioux Falls, iconic Falls Park, and travels one of the best bike trail systems in the country.

It's not just a marathon though, as the Sioux Falls Sports Authority also offers a half marathon and a family friendly 5k race.

For those looking to participate for the first time or hit the pavement again as part of the late August event, visit the official site here.

Appearing on Tuesday on Overtime with Bert Remien, Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director Thomas Lee shared that there will once again be an Overtime-themed promo code for the race.

Enter 'BERT24' at checkout of your race registration to score 10% off of your entry this year. Again, that's BERT24.

Don't forget to get some training in ahead of the Sioux Falls Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5k races held here in Sioux Falls on August 25th!

