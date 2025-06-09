Sights & Sounds from Minnesota FB CJ Ham’s Sioux Falls FB Camp

CJ Ham is entering year number ten in the NFL this season as the longtime Fullback of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Duluth, Minnesota native was back in Sioux Falls over the weekend for the third annual CJ Ham football camp.

The Augustana Viking football alum has been consistently giving back to the community throughout his time in the NFL, and we had an opportunity to make it out to the camp on Saturday and talk with CJ about a variety of topics.

First, the why behind it all:

Being around those just beginning to learn the game can have all sorts of perks. Ham shared one of his favorite early memories from Saturday:

As with each and every NFL season, the Vikings roster has some new faces. One of which will be sharing a backfield with CJ during the season, new running back Jordan Mason. Here's what the Augie alum had to say about the veteran newcomer:

Lastly, we couldn't help but get an inside scoop on the play and personality of new starting quarterback JJ McCarthy. Here's what CJ had to say about the first-year starter in Minnesota:

CJ began his NFL journey back in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings and has been a key contributor ever since. He has two Pro Bowl appearances thus far in his career.

