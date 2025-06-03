Minnesota Vikings Mourn Loss of Legendary DL Jim Marshall

The Minnesota Vikings are mourning the loss of franchise legend Jim Marshall, who passed away this week at the age of 87.

Marshall is a member of the Vikings Ring of Honor, and played twenty seasons in the NFL, nineteen with Minnesota.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Get our free mobile app

A fourth-round pick of the Browns in 1960, Marshall was traded to the expansion Vikings in 1961. He played there through 1979, until he was days from turning 42. He started 270 straight games in Minnesota, a record for a defensive player and a record run for any player with one team. Only quarterback Brett Favre (297) started more games in a row. Along the way, he was a member of four Vikings Super Bowl teams. And he was part of the Purple People Eaters defensive front, along with Gary Larsen, Hall of Famer Alan Page, and Hall of Famer Carl Eller.

Marshall isn't yet enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but could be down the road. He was under consideration as recently as 2023.

READ MORE: Minnesota Vikings Schedule Release - Massive Opener @ CHI

Here's the official post from the Vikings confirming the news:

Marshall finished his career with 130.5 sacks and is second all-time in Vikings franchise history with 128.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The 12 Best Single-Game Receiving Performances in Vikings History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien