Former Iowa Lineman Tragically Dies At Just 23 Years Old

Heartbreak has hit the Iowa football program as a former offensive lineman has passed away far too soon.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that former Hawkeye offensive lineman Cody Ince died suddenly this past weekend near his home in Wisconsin. The team's news release and his obituary did not reveal a cause of death. Ince was just 23 years old.

HawkCentral reports that Ince was a member of the Iowa football team from 2018-2021. He played in 10 games, including four starts, during the 2021 season. That year Iowa made it all the way to the Big Ten Championship game. Ince appeared in 29 games overall during his Iowa career. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention following the 2020 season, according to the Gazette, and graduated in 2022. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz issued a statement this morning regarding Ince's death.

I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.

According to his obituary, Cody Ince is survived by his fiance, Olivia Tucker, his mother and father, Tammy and Marty Ince, and his sister, Carly Ince. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

