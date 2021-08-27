New Study: Hot Dogs Are Taking Minutes Off Your Life

Now everybody loves a good wiener, myself included, but apparently, those wieners may be cutting your life short.

According to a new study, eating one hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life each time you devour a wiener.

The New York Post reports that a new study from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Department of Environmental Health Sciences details how eating processed meats can take minutes off your life.

The study also looked at foods that potentially prolong your life as well.

When they solely looked at the American Treasure that is a hot dog, they found that it can take up to over an half-hour off your life each time you eat one.

One might wonder how does that compare to other things you consume on a daily basis?

According to studies on food consumption, chicken wings will cost you about 3 minutes of your life per wing and 1 cigarette will take 11 minutes of your life.

Now I know personally this isn't going to persuade me to give up a good hot dog at a baseball game or a barbecue, but it may make me think twice about going up for seconds.