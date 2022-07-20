10 Really Amazing Facts About Hot Dogs

July 20, is National Hot Dog Day! Since I'm half nerd - half foodie, here are 10 interesting facts about the hot dog!

During peak hot dog season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans consume roughly 7 billion hot dogs!

Almost 65% of Americans prefer their hot dogs grilled.

Most Americans prefer mustard on their dog, followed by ketchup and chili.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, (That's a real council) ketchup on a hot dog should not be eaten by anyone over the age of 18. C'mon...Really???

Carl’s Jr started as a hot dog cart in July of 1941.

Hot Dogs were first sold at baseball games in 1893.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt served hot dogs to King George and Queen Elizabeth. The king ate two.

72% of Americans admit they have no idea what's actually in a hot dog.

Finally.. the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says a hot dog is NOT a sandwich.

Two guys in Idaho recently broke the record for hot dog throwing. Russell Phillips threw a hot dog 167 feet and 5 inches -- where David Rush caught it in a bun, breaking the old Guinness record by more than 10 feet. How far can you toss your wiener?

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.