What Will A South Dakota & Minnesota 4th of July Cookout Cost You?

The short answer to what it will cost for your Independence Day outdoor celebration is, more!

The invitations have been sent out, you've hidden away a massive stockpile of fireworks, and the honey-do-list still has a few things to check off but for the most part, everything is ready to go for the 4th of July cookout. Oh, wait. The food!!

Those of you who entertain know an outdoor party needs all the fixins including plenty to eat, from the charred-crispy hot dogs for the kids to Grandma's prize potato salad.

If the 4th of July party is more than your immediate families like your coworkers, or several neighborhood friends, you may want to share the cost of the food.

Compared to 2021, you can add around 17% more this 4th of July, according to the American Farm Bureau. Scan the prices below.

This year’s 4th of July picnic basket comes in at $69.68. Here's how much your favorite foods will cost this Independence Day

Want to cut back on a few things? While you're visioning one of everything on your plate ask yourself, "Does that hot dog really need a bun?"

You could save money when buying your hamburger in bulk. Ask your guests to provide their beverages. Prepare your fruit and veggie trays instead of ordering through the deli. And, lemonade and ice tea are cheaper than can soda or beer.

I know, there are limits!

Stay safe and enjoy this 4th of July.

