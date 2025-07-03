It's just about time to enjoy the 4th of July weekend right here in the Sioux Empire, and the Sioux Falls Canaries have plenty to offer!

The Canaries are currently amongst the best teams in the American Association and continue their strong play into the month of July.

The team has a current record of 28-20 and are just 2.5 games out of first place in the West Division.

The Canaries are in the midst of a 6-game homestand that includes some big plans for the 4th of July weekend.

The team takes on Lincoln on Thursday night before welcoming in the Milwaukee Milkmen over the holiday weekend.

Here's a little bit more about what's in store at The Birdcage:

July 4th

Celebrate the 4th of July with Bluestone FCU, as the Canaries take on the Milwaukee Milkmen on an RCM Fireworks Friday! Gates open at 6:05 pm, so come early to enjoy the excitement and festivities of the holiday. Enjoy all the action on the field while soaking in the patriotic atmosphere with themed activities throughout the night. After the game, stick around for a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the sky in celebration of America’s independence.

July 5th

This patriotic night continues the celebration of America’s freedom with exciting baseball and festive fun. Gates open at 4:35 pm, so come early to enjoy all the activities. Experience patriotic music, a special post-4th tribute, and plenty of red, white, and blue moments throughout the game. Enjoy delicious food, live music, and family-friendly entertainment to keep the 4th of July spirit alive.

As always, grab your tickets in advance for a discount at SFCanaries.com!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to celebrate America and the 4th of July holiday with the Sioux Falls Canaries this weekend!

