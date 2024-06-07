Augustana’s Tate Meiners Signs With Sioux Falls Canaries

Sioux Falls Canaries Gain A Viking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana All-Region infielder Tate Meiners has signed a contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries, becoming the 34th student-athlete under AU head coach Tim Huber to go onto a professional career.

"I'm happy for Tate," Huber said. "He really improved and had two really good final years for us. I was impressed with how he grinded through the early struggle this spring and ended up being one of our best hitters by the end of the year. He is getting the opportunity due to a couple injuries but I have a feeling he might go in there and surprise those guys."

Get our free mobile app

Meiners was stellar as a utilityman for the Vikings in his final season. In 51 games playing at second base, third base, and the outfield, the All-NSIC Second Team honoree hit .338 and was third with 13 home runs while accumulating a 1.140 OPS. He rode a hot streak into postseason play, slashing a ridiculous .535/.623/1.186 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in the final 14 games of the regular season.

In his final two years, Meiners slugged 13 home runs each season and is tied for ninth in program history with 28 career home runs.

Along with the All-NSIC recognition, Meiners was named to the 2024 NSIC All-Tournament Team and D2CCA All-Region Second Team. He also excelled in the classroom, earning four Academic All-NSIC nods, and was recently named to his CSC Academic All-District team.

Who Are The Other Vikings To Sign Pro?

Ryan Jares - Idaho Falls Chukars (Frontier League)

Thomas Bruss – Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers Single-A)

The Canaries are on the road for the next week of games and return to Sioux Falls June 14 to host the Fargo-Morhead Redhawks.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli