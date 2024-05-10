Augustana Baseball Makes Final Bracket For NSIC Championship

The No. 9 Augustana baseball team earned a spot in the final of the winner’s bracket with a 12-5 victory over Wayne State on Friday at Municipal Ballpark in Bismark.

The Vikings (43-8) will play Minnesota State on Friday at noon for a spot in the NSIC Championship game.

The Wildcats (27-22) fall to the loser’s bracket.

NSIC Player of the Year Jack Hines went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and four RBI while hitting a double and a home run. He led an offense that scattered 15 hits and scored double digits for their sixth consecutive game.

Max Mosser had two hits, two runs scored, and three RBI while setting the table for Hines. After entering as pinch hitters, Sam Siegel and Joe Kolbeck each had two hits.

Drey Dirksen walked three times while Luke Ballweg went 1 for 1 with two walks. In relief, Ethan Cole earned the victory after striking out four in two shutout innings. Caleb Kranz earned a save after allowing an earned run and striking out eight in four innings.

