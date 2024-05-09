4th Ranked Augustana Smashes 5-HRS In NSIC Opener

Ryan Clementi had a career day to power the Augustana Vikings to a 19-3 victory over Concordia St. Paul at BNC Field in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday.

Ranked fourth in the final official
NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings

 

The Vikings put up six runs in the 2nd inning, 7 in the 3rd, 5 in the 5th, and one more in the 8th inning.


Augustana will face Wayne State College on Thursday as the fifth-seeded Wildcats held off St. Cloud State 3-2.

