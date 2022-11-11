Augustana University Baseball Signs 10 Players for 2024

The Augustana University baseball team has experienced unprecedented success over the last handful of years including a National Championship.

This week they added even more talent to the program as the Augustana baseball team added 10 players for 2024.

The 10 players are from all over the country including Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Minnesota.

Here is the complete release from the Augustana Athletic Department on the new additions to their baseball program.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--The Augustana baseball team added 10 student-athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at Augustana on Thursday.

Jadon Bast | 6-0 | RHP/INF | Dickinson, N.D. | Dickinson HS

Huber on Bast: "Jadon has a lot of arm strength and has been very successful on the mound. He is an upper 80s guy already and pretty athletic. We see his top end potential being pretty high on the mound but he has shown some good things with the bat as well."

High School: Bast was homeschooled and played baseball for Dickinson High School. As a junior, he held a batting average of .424 and had an on-base percentage of .522. Bast also had an ERA of 2.406, the lowest on his team. In his sophomore season, Bast had the highest batting average on his team at .514. He helped his team to a record of 26-4 and a third place finish at the state tournament in 2022.

Bryson Bohannon | 5-8 | C | Aubrey, Texas | Aubrey HS

Huber on Bohannon: "Bryson just started catching more regularly the last couple years and has a lot of potential back there. He receives it and throws it well. He hits from the left side and has a solid swing."

High School: Bohannon will graduate from Aubrey High School in May of 2023. In 2022, Bohannon helped his team to an overall record of 20-11-1. He garnered all-district first team honors as a catcher in 2022.

Maddox Foss | 5-9 | INF/RHP | Chaska, Minn. | Chaska HS

Huber on Foss: "Maddox is a guy we have been recruiting for a long time and are excited to gain a two way threat. He has projection on the mound and a really good breaking ball. On defense he has plenty of arm to stay on the left side of the infield and we like what we have seen at the plate."

High School: Foss will graduate in June of 2023 from Chaska High School. As a junior, Foss was named an all-conference honorable mention and contributed to his team's 20-4 record that led to a conference championship.

Will Henry | 6-3 | RHP | Omaha, Neb. | Millard North HS

Huber on Henry: "Will is the definition of the type of pitcher we like to recruit and develop. Skinny, long and lean, loose arm guy who throws strikes and has really good stuff. The velocity just hasn't shown up yet but we know it will and when it does his future is bright."

High School: Henry will graduate from Millard North High School in May of 2023. As a junior, Henry spent 40 innings on the mound and held a record of 3-2 with 39 strikeouts. He earned all-state honorable mention honors in 2022.

Hayden Kelberlau | 5-10 | 3B/RHP | Elkhorn, Neb. | Elkhorn South HS

Huber on Kelberlau: "The more we watched Hayden the more we liked him. He seemed to do a different thing well every time. He is a competitor and that shows up when he plays. On the mound he has a good slider and already solid, mid to upper 80s arm strength. We also see him as a corner infield or OF guy who will swing it."

High School: Kelberlau will graduate from Elkhorn South High School in May of 2023. As a junior, Kelberlau held a batting average of .320, logged 27 RBI and scored 25 runs. His team placed fifth at the Class A state baseball tournament and had a record of 18-8.

Jake Lundquist | 5-9 | C | Elko New Market, Minn. | New Prague HS

Huber on Lundquist: "Jake is a really good runner and certainly fits the type of athletic position guy we recruit. He has some pop and bat speed and I think his best days on the field are ahead of him."

High School: Lundquist will graduate from New Prague High School in June of 2023. He missed part of the season due to injury as a junior, but helped his team to a section finals appearance. In just 16 games played he batted .300 with 4 doubles, 2 triples and one home run. He also batted .405 in the section tournament.

Dane Mosser | 6-3 | RHP | Omaha, Neb. | Elkhorn South HS

Huber on Mosser: "Dane will join brother Max on the team. I always tell Max that Dane is the taller, better, more athletic Mosser! We like Dane's upside on the mound and is just scratching the surface of his potential."

High School: Mosser will graduate from Elkhorn South High School in May of 2023. He posted a 2.91 ERA over 23.2 innings his junior year. He held batters to a .197 opponents average, struck out 43 batters and recorded 2 saves.

Riley Rothschadl | 6-0 | INF/RHP | Tabor, S.D. | Bon Homme HS

Huber on Rothschadl: "Riley is a stud multi-sport athlete and has high end tools on the baseball field. Those raw skills he has now project to be special both as a hitter and pitcher as he continues to develop and focus more time on baseball. His physical frame, combination of foot-speed, arm strength, and bat skills are as good as anyone we have brought in during my time at Augustana."

High School: Rothschadl will graduate from Bon Homme High School in 2023. He garnered all-state honors in all three seasons and held a batting average of .494 as a junior. On the mound, Rothschadl held a record of 6-1 in 2022 and was named the state tournament MVP.

Carter Theisen | 6-5 | RHP | Rosemount, Minn. | Rosemount HS

Huber on Theisen: "Carter is a big body guy and a strike thrower. Those are qualities we certainly like with our incoming pitchers."

High School: Theisen will graduate from Rosemount High School in June of 2023. He posted a 2.2 ERA over 30 innings his junior season. Theisen held batters to a .157 opponent average, posted a 0.96 WHIP and struck out 36 batters. He is a team captain for both baseball and basketball.

Caleb Walker | 5-10 | OF | Solon, Ohio | Solon HS

Huber on Walker: "We expect Caleb to come in and develop well in our program. He is a solid runner and a lean athletic guy. The swing works well and as the weight and strength get on his frame he will be a different player in a year or two."

High School: Walker will graduate from Solon High School in June of 2023. As a junior, Walker had the second-most putouts in the outfield on his team and has been a three-year starter.

For more information on the Augustana baseball team, their current roster and their 2023 schedule, you can visit their team website.