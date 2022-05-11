Augustana, USF Host NSIC Baseball Tournament

The NSIC Baseball Tournament begins today in Sioux Falls with eight teams competing in the double-elimination tourney for the 2022 title.

Games will alternate between Ronken Field in Sioux Falls and First National Bank Field in Brandon on Wednesday and Thursday with the semifinal and championship rounds at Ronken Field on Friday and Saturday.

First Round Matchups:

#8 UMary vs. #1 Augustana, Ronken Field, Sioux Falls-Noon

#5 Winona State vs. #4 Minot State, First National Bank Field, Brandon-12:30 PM

#7 Sioux Falls vs. #2 St. Cloud State, Ronken Field, Sioux Falls-6:00 PM

#6 Minnesota Duluth vs. #3 Minnesota State, First National Bank Field, Brandon-6:30 PM

Augustana completed the regular season with a series win over Minnesota State last weekend to claim the 2022 NSIC regular-season title. The Viking's overall record is 41-8-1 and the team finished regular season play at 31-5. AU is ranked at No. 18 in the NCBWA Top-25 Poll and sees a spot at No. 2 in the second Central Regional Poll.

University of Sioux Falls wrapped up the regular season earlier this week with a doubleheader split with Winona State. The Cougars earned a berth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Postseason Tournament for the second straight time. This is the third postseason tourney berth for USF in the DII era.

The winner of the NSIC Baseball Tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

The NCAA DII Baseball Selection Show will stream on NCAA.com on Sunday, May 15 at 9:00 PM.

