South Dakota Racing: World of Outlaws Takeover Huset’s Speedway

The world's best drivers are coming to South Dakota this week for a big payout at Huset's Speedway in Brandon.

Two days, four races, two six-figure paydays for the the winners.

Race fans will fill the stands for the 2nd annual Huset’s High Bank Nationals that will feature the World of Outlaws and a slightly different event format this year with an opportunity to win six figures two times.

Get ready for the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle on June 19-20 followed by the final two nights of the $250,000-to-win spectacle on June 21-22.

It will be a packed field of 32 to 48 drivers, drivers will be split into two groups and will qualify to determine the lineups for four heat races.

Huset's High Bank Nationals Schedule

June 19 & 20 - Huset's Hustle - Featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

June 21 & 22 - Huset's High Bank Nationals

