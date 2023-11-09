Huset’s Speedway Adds $100,000-to-Win For 2024

Get our free mobile app

Race fans will witness the largest payout in World of Outlaws history in the upcoming racing season at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota.

Add it all up for taking the checkered flag, the winners will bank big money in a pair of six-figure World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events.

First up the 2-day $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Hustle June 19-20. That will be followed by an even larger spectacle, the even bigger two-day $250,000-to-win, $5,000-to-start Huset’s High Bank Nationals June 21-22.

Incredible racing to be matched by equal incredible money! In a release by Alex Nieten of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the $250,000 check equals the largest payout in World of Outlaws history, established last season with this event. Each of the opening night races will pay $20,000 to the winner.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Four-day ticket packages are currently on sale at Huset's Speedway.

MORE RACING IN 2024

Start planning your summer. Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, Huset's Speedway will introduce a new two-day Huset’s Shootout that will run Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, with the winner of the event finale receiving $40,000.

Three-day ticket packages and camping for the Huset’s Shootout go on sale Thursday, November 9.

