Huset’s Speedway Mother’s Day Opener In Brandon South Dakota

Are you ready for the fastest-most exciting thing on dirt? The Huset's Speedway Mother's Day Opener is Sunday, May 14.

Families all over the region make Brandon, South Dakota a destination each year for the opening of the racing season. Get there early when the gates open at 4:30 PM.

Be in your seat for Hot Laps that start at 6:30 PM and the green flag drops at 7:30 PM for the first of three race classes of the night where the 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each season.

Nordstrom's Late Model Street Stocks is featured for the 2023 Mother's Day Opener, followed by Wyffels Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car Series.

YES, THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS!

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars bring out the best at Huset's Speedway. Racers will be chasing the checkered flag and $5,000.

If you want to get down in the pit area, see the cars up close, and maybe get an autograph, Pit Passes are $35.00 for adults and $20.00 for 12 and under.

Tickets for adults are $20 at Gate, and $17 in advance online, for students 13-18 $10 at Gate, $8 in advance online, and for kids 12 & younger free.

If you miss this one there are 21 other scheduled events that will make for an exciting year.

The 2nd annual Huset’s High Bank Nationals will become the richest sprint car race in the history of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this summer. The spectacle runs from June 21-24 at Huset’s Speedway.

