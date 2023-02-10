Underground Car Vault of Henry Ford Museum [VIDEO]

There are cars in the auto industry that make a statement and become icons of Americana, and then there are those that never make it out to the public. What we and our ancestors before us drove, to the famous vehicles that we've always dreamed about owning.

Spanning over a century, this collection from the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan is amazing.

Race fans will discover in this video that the King of World of Outlaws driver Steve Kinser has a car in this museum.

Early-day taxis, NASCAR, concept cars, a sliced and diced FORD GT cutaway, Mustang, and so much more. All original!

9 Driving Laws in South Dakota that Might Surprise You, Some You Didn't Know Existed There are some things you can do on South Dakota roads that you may have once thought illegal but aren't. Like, can you ride in the back of a pickup, or drive barefoot in South Dakota?

While perusing the South Dakota Department of Public Safety I was reminded of some things that come up in conversation quite often.

Here are a few to ponder:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State