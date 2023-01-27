Automotive Company With The Most Recalls Goes To. . . .
You see and hear it on a weekly basis; Recall. This vehicle, that baby product, food companies, and the list goes on and on. But the vehicle industry keeps making headlines by recalling units due to a plethora of reasons.
In a Forbes.com article, automakers issued no fewer than 300 separate vehicle recalls for safety-related issues during 2022.
Millions of automobiles from all the major makes were contacting owners about leaks, possible fires, part failures, and faulty components, just to mention a few.
GREATEST NUMBER OF RECALLS?
It was stated in the Forbes article by the National Traffic Safety Administration, that Ford lead the pack in issuing the most recalls in 2022, with 67 separate campaigns affecting 8,636,265 vehicles.
From the F-Series pickup trucks to the Ford Bronco and Ford Escape SUVs.
"Recalls are issued when vehicle owners, regulators, or manufacturers determine that a faulty component presents an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet stated standards in this regard. the most common components to trigger safety-related recalls include seat belts, brakes, electrical components or wiring, tires, door latches, fuel pumps, and ignition switches."
YOUR CAR RECALL
Has your vehicle been the subject of a recall? Don't let this slip through the cracks. It could mean the difference between your safety and the well-being of the car. According to Carfax, more than 50 million vehicles continue to be driven with one or more known issues that have yet to be repaired.
2023 VEHICLE RECALLS
- Ford: 67 recalls, 8,636,265 units
- Volkswagen Group: 45 recalls, 1,040,885 units
- Fiat-Chrysler/Stellantis: 38 recalls, 3,041,431 units
- Mercedes-Benz: 33 recalls, 969,993 units
- General Motors: 32 recalls, 3,371,302 units
- Kia: 24 recalls, 1,458,962 units
- Hyundai: 22 recalls, 1,452,101 units
- Tesla: 20 recalls, 3,769,581 units
- BMW: 19 recalls, 1,000,455 units
- Nissan: 15 recalls, 1,568,385 units
Take a look at the current automobile recalls. Is your's on the list?