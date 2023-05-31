How Does South Dakota&#8217;s Credit Card Debt Compare To Minnesota, Iowa

How Does South Dakota’s Credit Card Debt Compare To Minnesota, Iowa

Unsplash

The time was pre-pandemic. Americans were spending like crazy pushing the U.S. credit card debt to a record high of $930 billion in the (final quarter of 2019). On average credit card debt is $6,194. Those numbers haven't improved. This spring Forbes published an update that indicates we are still struggling with credit card debt at record levels. Consumers in the U.S. carry a combined total of $986 billion dollars in credit card debt as of Q4 2022.

For people living in the Midwest, that number is much lower.

South Dakota has the 4th lowest average credit card balances in the country at $2,960.

Can you really believe that living farther from the coasts would be a reason why we have a lower balance on our credit cards in South Dakota? It's partially due to a lower cost of living. I'm not so sure about that one.

Get our free mobile app

While South Dakota falls in the bottom five, Iowa is not too far away at #43 with $2,760. However, with a score of 18.6, Iowa credit card holders' delinquency rates and income percentages are slightly different.

People from Minnesota with credit card debt ranked 39th with $3,410.

There are several tips and guidelines for people to follow in getting out of debt. Gurus across the country have radio shows just on this topic, like Dave Ramsey.

Some would suggest a balance transfer. But, would you feel good about transferring your credit card debt to another card?

So who has the highest credit card balance? That would be the District of Columbia with $4,460.

Another reason to cheer for the Cornhuskers is Nebraska holds the lowest score when struggling with credit card debt.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
Filed Under: Forbes, what state has the highest credit card debt, what state has the lowest credit card debt, where does iowa rank in credit card debt, where does minnesota rank in credit card debt, where does nebraska rank in credit card debt, where does south dakota rank in credit card debt
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls