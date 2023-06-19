Huset&#8217;s Speedway Hosting World of Outlaws &#038; High Bank Nationals

Huset’s Speedway Hosting World of Outlaws & High Bank Nationals

Photo by Paul Arch Inside Line Promotions (used with permission)

Four of the biggest days of the racing season begin Wednesday at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota with the High Bank Nationals.


Inside Line Promotions (used with permission)
loading...

The High Bank Nationals returns as the richest event in Sprint Car Racing's long history. Paying a staggering $ 250,000 to win.  

Inside Line Promotions (used with permission)
loading...

Schedule:
Wednesday, June 21 - Saturday, June 24
2:00 PM Pit Gates open
5:00 PM Grandstand Gates open
6:30 PM Hot Laps/Qualifying
7:30 PM Opening Ceremonies

Don't be left out race fans. Get your tickets now for the 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars from the World of Outlaws.


RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers

Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth

20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies

Cars & Movies

Ways To Up Your Grilling Game

A variety of tips and suggestions to improve your results with backyard grilling or cooking in general. Some of these are new ideas, some might be reminders of old-knowledge - but they're all good things to keep in mind when barbecuing.
Filed Under: 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Brandon South Dakota, High Bank Nationals, Huset's Speedway, racing in south dakota, Sprint Car Racing, World of Outlaws
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls