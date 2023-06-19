Huset’s Speedway Hosting World of Outlaws & High Bank Nationals
Four of the biggest days of the racing season begin Wednesday at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota with the High Bank Nationals.
The High Bank Nationals returns as the richest event in Sprint Car Racing's long history. Paying a staggering $ 250,000 to win.
Schedule:
Wednesday, June 21 - Saturday, June 24
2:00 PM Pit Gates open
5:00 PM Grandstand Gates open
6:30 PM Hot Laps/Qualifying
7:30 PM Opening Ceremonies
Don't be left out race fans. Get your tickets now for the 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars from the World of Outlaws.
