Huset’s Speedway Racing Begins Mother’s Day

The fastest events of the summer on dirt are happening this season at Huset's Speedway in Brandon. The 2024 season begins traditionally on Mother's Day.

GET READY TO GO GREEN!!

The month of May at Huset's Speedway will entice race fans for the 410 Outlaw Sprints, Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car Series, and Late Model Street Stocks.

Sunday, May 12 Mother's Day Opener

Sunday, May 19 Spartan ER Night

Sunday, May 26 General Racing

Monday, May 27 Metro Construction Night

Sunday, May 12 Huset's Speedway will open their gates at 5:00 PM to begin the racing season. Hot laps fires up at 6:30 PM and the green flag drops at 7:30 PM.

The first race of the season is highly anticipated for all race fans.

Relive 2023 World of Outlaws At Huset's Speedway

MSTS 360 Sprint Cars Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Nordstrom's Late Model Street Stocks

Wyffels Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car Series

Adults $20 at Gate, $17 in advance online if purchased by Friday prior to the event Students 13- 18 $10 at Gate, $8 in advance online if purchased by Friday prior to the event

Kid's 12 & younger FREE

Turn 1 Suite Lower Level Adult $40.00

Pit Passes:

Adults $35.00

12 & younger $20.00

