Huset’s Speedway Racing Begins Mother’s Day

Huset&#8217;s Speedway Racing Begins Mother&#8217;s Day

Trent Gower on Facebook/Canva

The fastest events of the summer on dirt are happening this season at Huset's Speedway in Brandon. The 2024 season begins traditionally on Mother's Day.


GET READY TO GO GREEN!!

The month of May at Huset's Speedway will entice race fans for the 410 Outlaw Sprints, Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car Series, and Late Model Street Stocks.

  • Sunday, May 12 Mother's Day Opener
  • Sunday, May 19 Spartan ER Night
  • Sunday, May 26 General Racing
  • Monday, May 27 Metro Construction Night

Sunday, May 12 Huset's Speedway will open their gates at 5:00 PM to begin the racing season. Hot laps fires up at 6:30 PM and the green flag drops at 7:30 PM.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
The first race of the season is highly anticipated for all race fans.

Relive 2023 World of Outlaws At Huset's Speedway

Mother's Day Opener at Huset's Speedway

MSTS 360 Sprint Cars Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars
Nordstrom's Late Model Street Stocks
Wyffels Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car Series

Purchase Tickets NOW!

Adults $20 at Gate, $17 in advance online if purchased by Friday prior to the event Students 13- 18 $10 at Gate, $8 in advance online if purchased by Friday prior to the event
Kid's 12 & younger FREE
Turn 1 Suite Lower Level Adult $40.00

Pit Passes:
Adults $35.00
12 & younger $20.00

Huset's Speedway High Bank Nationals, Tickets On Sale NOW!

 

