One of the largest events in the history of Sprint Car Racing continues at Huset's Speedway in Brandon with the Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

After a disappointing opener on Wednesday, when James McFadden did not qualify the Roth Motorsports pilot brought the sold-out Huset's crowd to their feet Thursday night driving to victory lane banking $20,000. Earlier this spring McFadden was putting up disappointing results with four straight finishes of 13th or worse including a pair of DNFs.

In a release posted from Alex Nieten of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, McFadden raced around his Roth teammate – Buddy Kofoid – in the middle of the 35-lap main event and held off David Gravel’s last gasp on the final lap to claim the checkered flag.

The Australian is now up to nine career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car victories. His total of four this season is double his previous best for any past season. McFadden is the eighth different winner in the last eight World of Outlaws races contested at the Brandon, SD oval.

“After last night, I was contemplating if I could drive a Sprint Car anymore,” McFadden said. “Hats off to Brent (Ventura), Wood (Gary Patellaro), and Rob (Beattie). I didn’t do a very good job last night. I couldn’t figure out whether I wasn’t comfortable or it was me not doing my job right. We worked hard. I felt really good all night, and it shows. These deals are tough to win, so anytime you can win one is great.”

The roar continues this weekend with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars back at Huset’s Speedway for the final prelim night of the Billion Auto High Bank Nationals presented by Menards on Friday.

