South Dakota Energy Company Hiring 50 New People

As South Dakota continues to strengthen its workforce we are putting people to work in every profession. From fast food to retail sales. Medical to media. Manufacturing to construction.

With the announcement of expansion at Marmen Energy in Brandon, comes the addition of 50 new people to its workforce that builds high-quality wind towers.

In a release, Marmen Energy celebrates its 10-year anniversary as one of the largest wind tower manufacturers in North America. They are a leading player in the renewable energy industry.

Marmen Energy will be expanding operations and breaking ground for a new addition that will increase the size of the plant.

Patrick Pellerin is Marmen Energy's President:

"We are grateful to the people of Brandon, SD, and the surrounding communities for their unwavering support over the past 10 years. Their support, along with the partnerships we've built with various tech schools and organizations, have been crucial to our growth and success. As part of this community, we remain committed to investing in workforce development and advancing the manufacturing industry."

Would you like to be part of the 50 new hires at Marmen Energy? Learn about this company and apply here.

