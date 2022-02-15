Are You Looking For a Career in South Dakota Law Enforcement?

From police officers to assistant Police Chiefs, deputies to troopers, and animal services to crime scene techs. Currently, there are a wide variety of law enforcement openings in South Dakota.

Before you start searching for that perfect job that fits your qualifications, look deep into yourself and choose the career that best suits you.

It may be one to provide safety to the public or support to the frontline. It may not require you to wear a badge or uniform, but still, be connected to law enforcement and serving the public.

You may consider the Department of Corrections, Highway Patrol, Conservation, Assault Advocates, Cyber security services, or even a linguist.

Even if you have enjoyed a long career in law enforcement but can still contribute, the Sioux Falls Police Department has a cool program called CORE. For those of you looking for a change

Did you know the City of Sioux Falls is looking for instructors?

Hiring incentives may entice you as certain positions have additional payouts.

The city of Wagner is looking for a new Police Chief. Pennington County is growing. Retirements, resignations, demotions, all have made headlines recently and the need for people in the ranks has increased.

And in western South Dakota check out the Rapid City Police Department.

