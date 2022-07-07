South Dakota Sets Locations for July Sobriety Checkpoints

One week into the month, law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the July locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state.

After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties in June, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span 14 counties this month with 15 locations throughout the state.

In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:

SOUTH DAKOTA JULY SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Brookings County



Clay County



Codington County



Davidson County



Day County



Edmunds County



Jackson County



Jerauld County



Lawrence County



Lincoln County



Meade County



Minnehaha County



Pennington County



Spink County



Walworth County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

