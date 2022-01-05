Here’s How to Obtain Your CDL License Before the New Fed Regs

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound vehicle? That of course would be a semi-truck and trailer fully loaded. The thought of having the responsibility to maintain and maneuver such a big rig is daunting.

But if this is the life you've dreamed of or the career change that you are looking for then now would be the perfect time to get your Commercial Driver License (CDL) and take to the road.

In Sioux Falls you will be able to take a written exam Saturday, January 8 at Best Western Plus Ramkota. Reservations can be made by calling 605-773-6883.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, those wanting to take the written exam should do so now before new federal regulations take effect. And, there is entry-level driver training which is required beginning February 7, 2022.

Here's is what you’ll need to have when you apply:

A valid South Dakota Driver License

Completed license application form

Other required documents

$33 application fee (plus $15 for each endorsement test)

If you have a military license issued by any military facility that allows you to operate a military commercial vehicle, there is the possibility you can use it to obtain a South Dakota CDL. This process allows you to obtain a CDL by waiving the skills test.

