Exploring a New Career in Sioux Falls for 2022
If a new career in the New Year is the change that you are looking for then starting the next phase of your life can be right here in Sioux Falls.
Hundreds of job openings are listed for South Dakota's largest city. And some large companies will need to fill many new positions. A new Amazon fulfillment center in Foundation Park along with its new neighbor CJ Foods will have the Help Wanted sign out. A meat processing plant on the city's northeast side of Sioux Falls is in the works and will be hiring.
As the Sioux Falls area continues to grow several professional fields continue to see openings. Office Managers, IT Managers, Information Management, Engineering, Accounting, underwriters, Pharmacists, Sales, Medical directors, and Human Resources are just some of the fields that have current openings in the surrounding area.
Determine what your 'A' Game is and put it to work for you in your next career
The South Dakota Department of Labor can assist you in their Bring Your ‘A’ Game to Work training.
Designed for individuals to discover the seven soft skill behaviors determined to be the most important through activities and group participation. These skills include Attendance, Appearance, Attitude, Ambition, Accountability, Acceptance, and Appreciation.
One area of need in the Sioux Falls metro continues to be the food industry. Dozens of restaurants are shorthanded. You've seen this when waiting for your server to arrive.
Schools are expanding, housing is increasing and building permits continue to break records.
Experience Sioux Falls and see what everyone is talking about.
