2022 CONSTRUCTION: ‘Diverging Diamond’ Coming To 41st and I-29 in Sioux Falls

Diverging Diamond South Dakota Dept. of Transportation

Are you confused or simply not a fan of Roundabouts? Sioux Falls has seen a number of roundabouts popping up in the city.

Soon we will be navigating a new 'Diverging Diamond' at the 41st Street and I-29 exchange.

The Department of Transportation explains that “a diverging diamond interchange allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road. It moves high volumes of traffic through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals. This movement provides easier access to an interstate.”

The I-29 (Exit 77) 41st Street Interchange and 41st Street Corridor Reconstruction Project environmental study phase have been completed and they are now moving into the detailed design phase. This will include construction plans for the project roadways, retaining walls, and bridges.

41st Street and I-29 Construction To Begin in 2022 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The process of the construction and opening of the 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond started in 2017 with a public meeting on May 5. The Federal Highway Administration approved the project.

In 2018 South Dakota Department of Transportation and the FHWA approved environmental documents and detailed work began on the project.

By 2020 appraisals on property acquisitions were completed. Final construction plans, acquisitions, bids, and permits happened in 2021 with construction beginning in 2022.

"The project remains on schedule...Our next public meeting will likely be sometime after the construction contract has been awarded, probably in March 2022," SDDOT says.

MORE: Here's a Taste of What the 41st Street Overpass on I-29 Will Look Like

 

