South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state.

After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month.

In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:

SOUTH DAKOTA OCTOBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Beadle County

Brookings County

Brown County

Brule County

Charles Mix County

Clay County

Codington County

Day County

Fall River County

Jones County

Lincoln County

Meade County

Minnehaha County

Pennington County

Spink County

Stanley County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

