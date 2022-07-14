LOOK, These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota

Does the money matter when searching for your next job? Of course, it does. Several things come to mind like raising and supporting a family, enjoying a certain lifestyle, affording a nice home, and saving for the future.

Remembering back when America was returning to work following two years of COVID, families, and businesses were escaping their current jobs and locations and discovering a new life in South Dakota. This is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Plus, it's so affordable. On the other hand, some jobs may not be able to compete with the salaries in other parts of the country.

In Minnesota, you will find some pretty attractive and high-paying jobs. It all depends on the type of career in your wheelhouse. Like South Dakota, in Minnesota, some of the highest-paying jobs are in the medical field.

Get our free mobile app

The Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota

According to a listing on Indeed, the average state salary for each of these positions is greater than $175,000 per year. The amounts listed below are the average base salary of each position.

Physician - $198,399

Medical Director - $191,300

Psychiatrist - $236,550

Neurologist - $194,505

Orthodontist - $285,475

Family Medicine Physician - $168,037

Internal Medicine Physician - $166,664

Urgent Care Physician - $173,028

Surgeon - $196,142

Now, let's say your field of expertise is in the banking industry. The average salary of a Loan Officer in Minnesota is $175,632.

As we continue to see Help Wanted signs all over the country on storefronts where the majority are for hourly workers, hundreds of other fields of employment also are searching for good employees.

From sales to accounting. Yoga instructors to pilots. Administrators to executives.

One other choice would be to reinvent yourself. Changing to a different career may involve going back to school.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA:

It's a Minnesota Bucket List! 50 Things You Must Do and See in Minnesota The land of 10,000 lakes has so many amazing places to visit and explore! Scroll through this Minnesota Bucket List of 50 places and things to do and see how many you've crossed off the list.