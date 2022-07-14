LOOK, These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota
Does the money matter when searching for your next job? Of course, it does. Several things come to mind like raising and supporting a family, enjoying a certain lifestyle, affording a nice home, and saving for the future.
Remembering back when America was returning to work following two years of COVID, families, and businesses were escaping their current jobs and locations and discovering a new life in South Dakota. This is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Plus, it's so affordable. On the other hand, some jobs may not be able to compete with the salaries in other parts of the country.
In Minnesota, you will find some pretty attractive and high-paying jobs. It all depends on the type of career in your wheelhouse. Like South Dakota, in Minnesota, some of the highest-paying jobs are in the medical field.
The Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota
According to a listing on Indeed, the average state salary for each of these positions is greater than $175,000 per year. The amounts listed below are the average base salary of each position.
- Physician - $198,399
- Medical Director - $191,300
- Psychiatrist - $236,550
- Neurologist - $194,505
- Orthodontist - $285,475
- Family Medicine Physician - $168,037
- Internal Medicine Physician - $166,664
- Urgent Care Physician - $173,028
- Surgeon - $196,142
Now, let's say your field of expertise is in the banking industry. The average salary of a Loan Officer in Minnesota is $175,632.
As we continue to see Help Wanted signs all over the country on storefronts where the majority are for hourly workers, hundreds of other fields of employment also are searching for good employees.
From sales to accounting. Yoga instructors to pilots. Administrators to executives.
One other choice would be to reinvent yourself. Changing to a different career may involve going back to school.
- Doorbell Camera Shows Unwanted Visitor Not Once, but Twice
- This South Dakota Property Is One of the Best Hotels in the World
- Kids and Bystanders Witness Police Shooting in Sioux Falls
- Why Is This "Move-In Ready" South Dakota Home Only $25,000?