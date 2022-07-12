Tucked away on Travel+Leisure's list of 'The 100 Best Hotels in the World' is a spot in South Dakota's Black Hills that technically doesn't even fit the description of a traditional hotel.

Right there alongside some of the glamorous resorts from around the globe is Under Canvas Mount Rushmore, which is part of the new 'glamping' trend that's the equivalent of camping on steroids.

The collection of various-sized tents is 30th overall on the list with an impressive 97.47 ranking out of 100 possible points.

Travel+Leisure describes it this way:

'A stunning location in the Black Hills places guests amid aromatic ponderosa pines and juniper trees — in addition to putting them within stone's throw of the eponymous landmark. Activities at the glamping resort range from hiking and biking to a buffalo safari, and dining offerings emphasize local, seasonal ingredients.'

The South Dakota Under Canvas property was built on an old gold mining settlement just four miles from Mount Rushmore and is one of ten properties in the group located near a national park or national monument.

The Mount Rushmore property has a number of different tent accommodations that can sleep anywhere from two to six people.

Some tents come with private bathrooms, wood-burning stoves, and a deck.

But as you can probably imagine, they aren't cheap.

Prices range from $224 to $679 per night (plus taxes and fees).

This isn't the first big honor for the South Dakota location. Back in 2020, it was named as one of the 'Best Resorts in the World' by Conde Nast Traveler.

