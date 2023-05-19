What Should Be The Salary For A Fulltime Mom In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Earlier this month we celebrated Mother's Day. We were showering her with flowers, cards, all-you-can-eat brunches, hugs, and kisses. And, an extra portion of love.
Regardless if she's having a bad hair day, along with her maternal title she wears many hats. I would guess most of us can't even begin to list everything she does.
If we were to anti-up and put Mom on the family payroll, do you think her salary would be commensurate?
Breaking it down by annual salary, monthly, weekly, and hourly wage South Dakota moms made the top-5 in the U.S.
With all due respect for Mom, these numbers are embarrassing, to say the least. I think you'll agree that her 24/7/365 job could, and should come up for review with a sizable increase in pay.
AVERAGE MOTHER'S SALARY
In a posting from ZipRecruiter, South Dakota moms are earning $40,953 annually. Putting this into an hourly rate, she is making roughly $19,69.
Minnesota Moms: Rank-35
Annual Salary - $33,507
Monthly Pay - $2,792
Weekly Pay - $787
Hourly Wage - $16.11
Iowa Moms: Rank-42
Annual Salary - $31,884
Monthly Pay - $2,657
Weekly Pay - $613
Hourly Wage - $15.33
NO TIME FOR DUSTING
So much to do, and so little time. Mom cares for the kids, preps meals, transportation to soccer, dance, and Little League games, oh, don't forget the endless piles of laundry.
If you believe what Insure.com lists as an annual Mom salary, then the numbers are substantially better.
If America’s mothers were paid for their work around the home, they would have earned an annual salary of $133,440 over the past year, according to Insure.com’s Mother’s Day Index for 2023.
Consider the role of a stay-at-home mom and these jobs most of us take for granted:
Academic Advisor
Accountant I
Art Director
Athletic Director
Buyer
CEO
Coach
Day Care Teacher
Dietitian
Instructor
Event Planner
Executive Housekeeper
Facilities Director
Groundskeeper
Interior Designer
Janitor
Judge/Magistrate
Laundry Manager
Logistics Analyst
Maintenance Supervisor
Network Administrator
Photographer
Plumber
School Teacher
Psychologist
Recreational Therapist
Nurse
Social Media Specialist
Tailor
Work/Life Manager
So, when the breadwinner walks through the door at the end of their workday, do they ask, "So dear, how was your day?"
