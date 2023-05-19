Earlier this month we celebrated Mother's Day. We were showering her with flowers, cards, all-you-can-eat brunches, hugs, and kisses. And, an extra portion of love.

Regardless if she's having a bad hair day, along with her maternal title she wears many hats. I would guess most of us can't even begin to list everything she does.

If we were to anti-up and put Mom on the family payroll, do you think her salary would be commensurate?

Breaking it down by annual salary, monthly, weekly, and hourly wage South Dakota moms made the top-5 in the U.S.

With all due respect for Mom, these numbers are embarrassing, to say the least. I think you'll agree that her 24/7/365 job could, and should come up for review with a sizable increase in pay.

AVERAGE MOTHER'S SALARY

In a posting from ZipRecruiter, South Dakota moms are earning $40,953 annually. Putting this into an hourly rate, she is making roughly $19,69.

Minnesota Moms: Rank-35

Annual Salary - $33,507

Monthly Pay - $2,792

Weekly Pay - $787

Hourly Wage - $16.11

Iowa Moms: Rank-42

Annual Salary - $31,884

Monthly Pay - $2,657

Weekly Pay - $613

Hourly Wage - $15.33

NO TIME FOR DUSTING

So much to do, and so little time. Mom cares for the kids, preps meals, transportation to soccer, dance, and Little League games, oh, don't forget the endless piles of laundry.

If you believe what Insure.com lists as an annual Mom salary, then the numbers are substantially better.

If America’s mothers were paid for their work around the home, they would have earned an annual salary of $133,440 over the past year, according to Insure.com’s Mother’s Day Index for 2023.

Consider the role of a stay-at-home mom and these jobs most of us take for granted:

Academic Advisor

Accountant I

Art Director

Athletic Director

Buyer

CEO

Coach

Day Care Teacher

Dietitian

Instructor

Event Planner

Executive Housekeeper

Facilities Director

Groundskeeper

Interior Designer

Janitor

Judge/Magistrate

Laundry Manager

Logistics Analyst

Maintenance Supervisor

Network Administrator

Photographer

Plumber

School Teacher

Psychologist

Recreational Therapist

Nurse

Social Media Specialist

Tailor

Work/Life Manager

So, when the breadwinner walks through the door at the end of their workday, do they ask, "So dear, how was your day?"

