Tameron Ferguson shined in two years in Sioux Falls at Augustana and recently entered the transfer portal.

After a season in which he led the team in scoring and assists, Ferguson was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year.

He was heavily sought after in the portal over the past few weeks and on Tuesday, he officially made his destination known.

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Here's his post confirming the news that he'll be heading to Arkansas State:

Ferguson heads South to Jonesboro, Arkansas to join the Red Wolves.

This past season, the team finished 20-12 and 11-7 within the Sun Belt Conference. Three of the team's top five leading scorers were either Seniors or Graduate Students this past year.

Congratulations to Tam Ferguson on the next step in his basketball journey!

Source: Tameron Ferguson on Twitter and AStateRedWolves.com