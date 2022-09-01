South Dakota Sets Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the September locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state.

After setting up 13 sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in August, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month.

In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:

SOUTH DAKOTA SEPTEMBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Beadle County

Brookings County

Brown County

Brule County

Butte County

Clay County

Codington County

Fall River County

Jackson County

Jerauld County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Minnehaha County

Pennington County

Roberts County

Walworth County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

