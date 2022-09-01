South Dakota Sets Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the September locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state.
After setting up 13 sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in August, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month.
In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:
SOUTH DAKOTA SEPTEMBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS
- Beadle County
- Brookings County
- Brown County
- Brule County
- Butte County
- Clay County
- Codington County
- Fall River County
- Jackson County
- Jerauld County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Minnehaha County
- Pennington County
- Roberts County
- Walworth County
As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.
The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
