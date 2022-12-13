UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED

The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67).

UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) is planned from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December. 13.

SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track. In addition to the extended I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western parts of the state.

Secondary highways will also become impassable during the duration of this winter storm.

Travel will be difficult, to nearly impossible, during this storm system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

