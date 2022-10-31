South Dakota Sets Locations for November Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the November locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state.

After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in October, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to conduct checkpoints in 11 counties in November.

In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:

SOUTH DAKOTA NOVEMBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Bennett County

Brown County

Charles Mix County

Codington County

Jackson County

Jerauld County

Lawrence County

Meade County

Minnehaha County

Pennington County

Roberts County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

