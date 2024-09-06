Sioux Falls Hosting South Dakota Disc Golf Tourney This Weekend

Sioux Falls continue to grow at a rapid pace, and with that growth comes plenty of opportunities for new sports to enter our great community.

Disc Golf is not new to the 605 by any means, but Sioux Falls is home to the 2024 South Dakota State Championship tournament this weekend.

The Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday right here in our neck of the woods and will take place at Tuthill and Spencer Park in Sioux Falls, and Hidden Valley Golf Course in Brandon.

Michael Janish, who is the lead tournament director, had this to say about the opportunity to host the tournament here in Sioux Falls:

"Disc golf has experienced a huge influx of players in the last 4-5 years. It's one of the fastest growing sports in the world. It's also one of the best sports for people to get into because it has such a low barrier to entry of cost. And has a large availability of free places to play."

Sioux Falls is home to several great disc golf courses, and this weekend will be a top-tier celebration of the sport right here in our great city.

Janish went on to talk about the opportunity for players to play at a golf course out in Brandon:

"We're super excited and want to give a big thank you to the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Brandon, SD for letting us put together temporary disc golf baskets on their course. It's very rare in this area to get an opportunity to use golf courses for disc golf. But, it provides a unique challenge on a landscape we don't typically get to play on."

Don't miss out on any of this weekend's action! Here is the tentative schedule:

For more information on this weekend's tournament, visit the official site here.

