$250,000 Race Coming to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon South Dakota

Racing has been revived over the last few years at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota and now it appears to be thriving as well.

With the latest announcement from the track about a huge race coming to Huset's in 2023, it is clear the racing world is paying attention too.

Huset's Speedway announced this week that they will bring the Huset’s High Bank Nationals to the track in 2023 and it will have a prize pool of $250,000.

The prize pool will make history as the largest in the sprint car world with the previous mark being set by the Eldora Mopar Million which had a $200,000 payout.

This very exciting World of Outlaws event will take place from June 21-24, 2023.

For more information on Huset's Speedway, their current list of races and for tickets, you can visit their website.

