Huset’s Speedway Reschedules Hustle, High Bank Nationals

Severe flooding washed out one of the biggest weeks in local racing as the Huset's Hustle and High Bank Nationals could only raise the red flag as several inches of rain halted the events.

The World of Outlaws will return later this fall for the remainder of Huset’s Speedway’s biggest weekend. Media reports indicate that the Huset’s Hustle finale and both nights of the Huset’s High Bank Nationals have been rescheduled for August. 30-September. 1.

As you can see by the images below many campers who were attending the event became victims of the flooding.

Huset's Speedway

In a release by DIRTcar Racing, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series was slated to return to Huset’s for the Huset’s Shootout, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, but the Shootout has been canceled to make room for the completion of the postponed dates.

There is bright spot to the postponement, and added night of racing. The previously scheduled fall event sets up three consecutive evenings of action at the Brandon, SD dirt track. First up on Friday, August. 30, the $25,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle. Saturday, August. 31, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals prelim setting the stage for the $100,000-to-win finale on Sunday, September. 1.

For fans who purchased tickets for the original date of the Huset’s Hustle finale (June 20) and High Bank Nationals (June 21-22), along with four-day wristbands, they will be honored on the new dates.

Additional tickets can be purchased here.

