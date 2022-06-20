Explosive Week of South Dakota Racing At Huset’s Speedway

On the hottest day of the year thus far fans filled the grandstand at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota celebrating Father's Day and kickstarting an explosive week of racing.

Sunday's racing featured The Border Battle where Ryan Timms, Brandon Bosma, and Zach Olivier each earned their second feature win of the season.

Sprint Source reports there hadn’t been a repeat winner at the track this season until Timms swept the three-race weekend with the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association.

Race fans will be back at Huset's on Wednesday, June 22 for the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Then, Thursday, June 23 the Huset’s High Bank Nationals with the World of Outlaws will be featured.

But wait! Two more nights with the World of Outlaws on the dirt oval continue Friday and Saturday, June 24-25 for Huset's High Bank Nationals.

