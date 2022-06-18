Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center On Hold Until 2024?

Anyone planning on getting a job at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls will need to wait a little longer, perhaps another two years according to some reports.

Scott Seroka, a representative from Amazon, told Dakota News Now that the warehouse is "experiencing delays" in opening the Sioux Falls location. It was expected that the fulfillment center would have either been close to opening or already opened by now.

According to Seroka, the company is "still excited to launch this new facility in Sioux Falls, though we've had to adjust our timing."

While Seroka would not give a clear answer as to when the Sioux Falls location would be open, we might have an idea based on reports that the opening of other newly constructed Amazon warehouses around the country are being delayed as well.

According to GlobeSt.com, Amazon is delaying the opening of its newest fulfillment centers "for up to two years." Amazon cited "lingering supply chain issues and slower-than-expected e-commerce growth" are causing the company to put the brakes on opening the new centers.

In a sign that Amazon may have over-estimated the amount of floor space needed to operate, Bloomberg is reporting the company is planning to sublet at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space.