Hungry race fans in the region wait all winter and spring to roll by so they once again can feel the highly energized rumble and the roar of sprint cars.

These six months will go by in no time, right?

Everyone knows the best racing on dirt is at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each summer.

The annual Mother's Day Opener is what race fans wait for each season. That, along with 21 other scheduled events will make for an exciting year.

The 2nd annual Huset’s High Bank Nationals will become the richest sprint car race in the history of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series next summer. The spectacle runs from June 21-24 at Huset’s Speedway.

For those of you who can't wait for open-wheel races, how about taking in the Huset's SnoCross National?

