Car and Driver: Do You Remember These Famous Movie Cars?

Summer is meant for cruising in that sweet ride that you've babied for several years and may give more attention to than the ones you should.

That classic car, weekend hobby pickup, or that high school restoration project. You have a deep connection and, love to show them off. Cruising down Mainstreet, entering car shows, giving your neighbor a ride, or handing down to the next generation.

Yep, you're a motorhead. The person that can stand with others and talk cars with the best of them. So, this shouldn't be a difficult challenge for you. It may be for some if you're not a car and movie geek.

Here are 20 cars from 20 movies. You name the movie and who drove the car.

20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies Cars & Movies

