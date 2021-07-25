Inaugural Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction Will Thrill on July 31

For classic car lovers who love to binge on Mecum Car Auctions and Barrett-Jackson Classic Auctions, here's something you'll love on a local level. The 1st Annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction will be on July 31st with something for all ages.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center, part of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, will be the hotspot in the city on Saturday, July 31. The auction is said to feature over 100 of the area's finest classic cars and collector vehicles.

Car auctions bring a level of excitement to crowds, collectors, and spectators, and it's all under one roof. If the heatwave continues, the air-conditioned comfort will be worth the cost of admission.

Get our free mobile app

If you are ready to buy a classic car or truck and would like to register for the event, it's super easy. Here you go (because this sure beats trying to get registered on your phone when you dream car is ready to roll out!) Hit us here to pre-register and good luck!

You can get a preview of some of the classic rides here.

Friday, July 30:

Auction Vehicle Check-in - 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Auction Vehicle Preview - 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

$10 Entry Fee, 12 Years and Under Free, Good for Both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, July 31:

Doors Open at 8:00 am.

Bidder Registration and Vehicle Inspection - 8:00am-Close.

Classic and Collector Car Auction Starts at 10:00 am $10 Entry Fee, 12 Years and Under Free, Good for Both Friday and Saturday.

Falls Park Pics Show Very Dry Drought Conditions In Sioux Falls: