The Sioux Falls Canaries take to the mound to open the 2025 season on Friday, as they'll take on Fargo-Moorhead over the weekend before opening the home slate with 6 games next week.

The Canaries once again had a season of improvement a year ago and finished at 55-44 with another playoff appearance.

This year, a lot of the crew is back together (including fan-favorite Jabari Henry) and Sioux Falls aims for another postseason berth and more this Summer.

Get our free mobile app

The Canaries officially open the season on Friday at Fargo-Moorhead at 7:00, and battle the RedHawks on Saturday at 6:00 and Sunday at 1:00 before they gear up for their home opener on Tuesday.

Sioux Falls welcomes in the Lincon Saltdogs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week to open the home slate, and also hosts Chicago over next weekend.

Here's a look at the May schedule, with home games in BLUE:

SFCanaries.com SFCanaries.com loading...

There are always a ton of great ticketing options to get you and your family to the Birdcage, and here are just a few that are available this year:

SFCanaries.com SFCanaries.com loading...

There are a ton of great options to head out and see the Sioux Falls Canaries in person at The Birdcage! For more information on ticketing, whether it be single game, season tickets, or multi-game packs, call the ticketing office at 605-336-6060!

Source: SF Canaries